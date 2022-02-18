Tonight: Snow showers from the evening commute will start to wrap up. Wind advisories will remain in place across Northeast Wisconsin through the early morning hours. This means we could still see wind gusts up to 50 mph. Low temperatures get into the single digits with wind chill values ranging from -5 to -15.

Tomorrow: Sunshine will return to Northeast Wisconsin. However, it will be a cold and breezy day. Highs get into the upper teens with wind gusts over 25 mph.

Sunday/Next Week: Mild air enters our area with highs climbing into the mid 40s Sunday. A moderate snow chance will be possible late Monday into Tuesday. Next week, temperatures will likely be remain below normal.