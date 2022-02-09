The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A clipper system spinning just to our north will throw us some clouds and light wintry precipitation from time to time Wednesday. This will be either in the form of snow, rain or drizzle – and if snow lasts long enough it could lead to a light coating of a few tenths of an inch. Plan on another warm February day as highs climb to the upper 30s! It will be breezier today with the WSW wind picking up around 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Spotty areas of flurries may hang around tonight, but otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. The low drops down to 18 degrees.

Partly sunny and a touch cooler Thursday with a high of 27 degrees. Snow arrives at night which will be accumulating to about 1 to 3 inches. That will turn slushy as temperatures warm up again Friday.