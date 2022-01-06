Snow flurries lingering to start Thursday

Today: Scattered snow flurries along with blowing snow possible in the morning hours. By the afternoon, snow flurries become less scattered, but still a few around. Along the Bay, Door County will have Bay-Effect snow due to the northwest wind direction which will increase totals.

New accumulations will generally be under an inch of snow. Door County, will be in the 2-4″ range. High temperatures today just below 20 degrees.

Tonight: A couple of flurries still possible early on, then partly cloudy skies take hold and Northeast Wisconsin turns chilly.

Rest of Week: One round of cooler air for Friday, before a couple of flurries on Saturday. Another shot of colder air on Sunday and Monday.

