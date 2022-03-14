The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A warm front lifting into Wisconsin today will bring some snow showers to a portion of the WFRV coverage area. The focus will be north of Green Bay and up to the Wisconsin-UP border. A spread of 1-3″ of snow will be most common, while a stripe of isolated 3-6″ snowfall totals could be noted by the end of the day. To the south of Green Bay, the day will just be cloudy and seasonable.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for our northern counties until 7pm Monday night.

High temps Monday to the north will be coolest in the low to mid 30s. 38 degrees in Green Bay and the midsection of the state, and low 40s to the south.

Tonight, the showers will exit in the evening leaving mostly cloudy skies around and temperatures around 25 degrees. There could be some patchy late night fog that develops.

Tomorrow starts cloudy with more sunshine breaking out from the clouds later in the day. It will get warmer to 45 degrees.

A spring-like day for Wednesday with upper 50s to around 60 degrees! Plan on it being cloudy again with a breezy southwest wind.