The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been quite the chilly day here in Northeast Wisconsin! High temps this afternoon reach where normally we would sit in early December…brrr!

Winds turn out of the southwest tonight allowing temps to slowly increase through the overnight hours as we pull in slightly warmer air for tomorrow, allowing high temps to hit the low 40s for your Halloween.

—

We’ve been dry, sunny and quiet today thanks to an area of high pressure sitting over Colorado. However, we also have an area of low pressure to our northwest which will move into our area overnight providing us with our first light snow of the season.

Cloud cover will continue to increase this evening as this storm system moves closer, and I think by around 4am we will start to see light snow showers move in from the west. From the overnight hours until about the lunch hour tomorrow, we could see light accumulation, primarily on grassy areas, up to 2″ in localized places as temps will sit below freezing. The greatest chance for accumulation will be in areas west of Green Bay. Through the afternoon, however, temps will rise across the board to well above freezing allowing any accumulation to melt.

Snow showers will continue through tomorrow evening, and this storm system will exit through the south giving clear skies by tomorrow night.