The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Lake effect snow is the big focus for the morning as snow drifts in off of Lake Michigan with a northeast wind. Snow will be heaviest by the shoreline where isolated spots of a dusting to 4 inches could fall in the morning and early afternoon – while flurries may fall inland. The rest of the area will see snow showers develop later in the day, more-so tonight. The highs reach the lower 20s, about 10 degrees under normal.

Widespread light, fluffy snow will fall for everyone this evening and early overnight. This will be a 1 to 3″ snowfall to shovel off before Friday morning, with those higher totals by the lake. Tonight’s low is 14 degrees. Plus it will be breezy with NE winds at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Friday will have some sunshine with partly sunny skies. Highs around the area will top out around 26 degrees. There could be more clouds with spotty flurries, but nothing accumulating.

Sunny and breezy for Saturday. That sun and a SW wind will take highs into the mid 30s for our next thaw.

Sunday is looking partly sunny with slightly cooler temps at 30 degrees.