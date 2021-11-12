SNOW in the weekend forecast

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Still under the influence of a large area of low pressure on Friday, and that means we will have clouds and the energy for some showers. As cool air wrapped into this system last night, the atmosphere cooled enough to bring in a mix of rain and snow! Spotty rain and snow showers with a high on either side of 40 degrees during the day – AT MOST there could be some grassy accumulation where it snows. SW winds turn to the west from 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight the showers will end in the evening, leaving a partly cloudy sky overnight. The wind will start to get going again overnight from 10 to 20 mph – and the low temps will be just above 30 degrees.

Saturday will chilly again with a cool breeze and a high of 41. Partial sunshine with plenty of clouds again, and there may be some snow flurries up north from Lake Superior.

Saturday night into Sunday morning another clipper system will move in and bring snow or a snowy mix! The snow should be gone in the afternoon before the start of the Packers game at Lambeau. This round may accumulate to an inch or two in some spots where you may have to shovel some slushy snow off the ground. The high on Sunday is only 37 degrees.