Snow is on the way tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued from Tuesday evening into 9 a.m. Wednesday for slippery travel with nighttime snow accumulation, and the chance for freezing drizzle in the morning.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Snow is getting closer to Northeast Wisconsin. Heaviest snowfall is expected from roughly 9 p.m. to midnight. Our area will get anywhere between 2-6″. Lightest snow amounts will occur in the Northwoods and Door county. The Fox River Valley will get 4-6″, while some spots south get around 6″.

Light snow flurries will linger into Wednesday with the chance of some freezing drizzle along the immediate lakeshore. Mostly cloudy skies then last during the afternoon with highs near 30.

New Years Eve is looking dry and sunny with temperatures in the mid 20s.

The next chance of snow arrives late on Friday for as we all begin the New Year.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame hockey cruises past Eau Claire Memorial, West De Pere girls pulls away from Pulaski

High School Sports Xtra: Appleton East's Joe La Chapell talks Patriots girl's hoops

High School Sports Xtra: Green Bay Preble AD Dan Retzki talks winter sports starting

High School Sports Xtra: Fond du Lac's Braelon Allen signs with Badgers, prepares for college & final high school season

High School Sports Xtra: Neenah head coach Lee Rabas talks Rockets' big week

Roncalli & Valders boys pick up key EWC wins, Freedom girls keep rolling

More Weather