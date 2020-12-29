Snow is on the way tonight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued from Tuesday evening into 9 a.m. Wednesday for slippery travel with nighttime snow accumulation, and the chance for freezing drizzle in the morning.

Snow is getting closer to Northeast Wisconsin. Heaviest snowfall is expected from roughly 9 p.m. to midnight. Our area will get anywhere between 2-6″. Lightest snow amounts will occur in the Northwoods and Door county. The Fox River Valley will get 4-6″, while some spots south get around 6″.

Light snow flurries will linger into Wednesday with the chance of some freezing drizzle along the immediate lakeshore. Mostly cloudy skies then last during the afternoon with highs near 30.

New Years Eve is looking dry and sunny with temperatures in the mid 20s.

The next chance of snow arrives late on Friday for as we all begin the New Year.