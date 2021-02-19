Snow likely late this weekend

Temperatures will drop into low single digits tonight with some clearing of the skies. High pressure system remain nearby to our west which will be the reason for quiet weather on Saturday.

The sunshine builds throughout the day on Saturday. Highs reach the low to mid 20s across the region. However, clouds will move back in Saturday night ahead of our next system to watch.

Sunday will start off dry with clouds across our area. A warm front will near us midday potentially bringing some early flakes, but the bulk of the precipitation will arrive in the afternoon and evening. The snow will last into portions of Sunday night.

In total, our entire viewing area should expect 1″ to 3″.

Breezy conditions will start off the week, however temperatures could be approaching 40 degrees in some spots on Tuesday.

With the above freezing air next week, expect a good portion of the snowfall currently on the ground to melt and refreeze overnight.