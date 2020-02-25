Snow misses south, but winds kick in

From Storm Team 5…

It’s going to be windy at times through the next couple of days. Accumulating snow may be out of the forecast now, but the wind could be an issue. A couple things we will be monitoring will be shoreline flooding/erosion for the lake and bay, along with ice shoves on the SOUTHERN/WESTERN sides of the Bay of Green Bay and Lake Winnebago.







Mostly cloudy and breezy Tuesday with a high of 34 degrees. NNE winds at 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight, cloudy and breezy with a low of 22 degrees. NNE wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Tomorrow is mainly cloudy again. A weak clip of energy in from Canada may produce isolated snow flurries that will likely not bring any accumulation. The high falls a bit to 28 degrees.

Thursday will be the chilliest day of the week with a high of 24 degrees. Partly sunny skies with a breeze holding on.