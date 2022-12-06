The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Most stay dry Thursday with mild temps in the mid and upper 30s, slightly above normal. Just like yesterday, we’ll keep an eye on a developing line of light snow/rain showers in our far SOUTHERN counties again from the late morning into the afternoon. Accumulations, if any, will be minor.

Skies go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy tonight. The low is 25 degrees.

We’ll flip flop chances for showers tomorrow as far NORTHERN sections will have a shot at some snow, while southern spots will get a mix of sun and clouds. Any snow accumulation up north will be less than an inch. The highs again span the upper 30s.