SNOW MONDAY: When and how much?

From Storm Team 5….

It’s a rainy morning that will turn snowy by the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will be well above freezing to start, falling throughout the day which will change over the rain to all snow by day’s end. There may also be a bit of patchy fog reducing visibility.

Morning commute: Mostly rain to kick off the day. Some spots up north and out west will see a change over to a wintry mix or snow.

Mid-day commute: Roads could be slick at this time. More snow will mix in with the rain into the afternoon.

Evening commute: Road conditions deteriorate further as HEAVY snow falls. Winds will be a bit breezy.

SNOW ACCUMULATION: A widespread 1″ to 4″ will be possible through the heart of the area and the Lake Michigan shoreline where rain will hold on for longer. Snow totals will be highest up north and out to the west where snow could exceed 6″.

Tonight, snow showers will weaken in intensity but still be scattered overnight through northeast Wisconsin. Breezy west winds will lower temperatures to 26 degrees by tomorrow morning.

Tuesday morning, the light snow will taper off early on. Mostly cloudy skies are are expected for the majority of New Year’s Eve with a high of 30 degrees. Later at night, clear skies and a little chilly as temps fall back to teens for the ball drop!

New Year’s Day on Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 32 degrees.