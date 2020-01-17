Snow moves in Friday evening

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY starts later Friday and continues into Saturday.

Friday starts cold and dry, but turns a bit warmer and snowy as the day wears on. Most of the day will bring in clouds with afternoon temperatures rising through the 20s.

Tonight, steady snow showers and breezy winds. Temperatures will rise into the 30s.

Saturday, snowy mix (south) and snow showers (north) for the first half of the day. Snow will taper into the afternoon. Gusty winds up to 40 miles per hour kick up after the snow.

Breezy on Sunday as we turn cold. Partly sunny with a high falling to 20 degrees.





WHEN: This will begin through the late afternoon and evening (south first), causing some problems on the roads by tonight. It will come down the most steady through the night into Saturday morning.



HOW MUCH: 2″ to 5″ are expected to be on the ground by Saturday morning. An additional 1″ to 3″ of snow will be possible into Saturday afternoon [see snow intensity below for more]. This will be a wet snow accumulation by the end as temperatures will be up in the 30s.



PRECIPITATION TYPE: We’ll be watching for a possible change over late Friday night to drizzle in our southern most counties. This will potentially affect total snow accumulation.



SNOW INTENSITY: Moderate to heavy snow showers expected through Friday night. The storm wraps in dry air into Saturday which may drop the intensity of the snow Saturday morning, thus potentially cutting the totals down to the lower end of our range.