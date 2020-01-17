Snow moves in this afternoon. Heavy at times tonight.

Snow makes its way in during drive time this afternoon and early evening. Snow will become steady towards 8 pm. Winds will shift to south east bringing warmer temperatures…but…blowing and drifting of snow.

Tonight

With the gusty winds comes lake shore flooding potential. Rivers that flow into lake Michigan could back up. Some pretty good waves could be kicking along the lake shore, 8-10 feet likely. Add in, ice shove potential as we have been making more ice. With south east winds, you get the shove potential on the north end of Winnebago and also the west shore of the bay.

As the snow winds down, we have a cold front passing. In its wake, strong west winds and cold. Saturday night down near 10 degrees. It will still be windy Sunday and around 20 degrees

Your 7 day planner

I initially wanted to say a stretch of cold weather. In reality, this is the coldest time of the year. Sunday and Monday with highs in the 20’s is pretty normal for January.