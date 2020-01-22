Snow moves in tonight, mild weather into next week

A front moving in from the west will stall across the state over the next several days and with a slow moving storm system lingering across the region we will have the potential for on and off snow showers beginning tonight and lasting into the morning hours on Saturday.

Light snow will begin to overspread the area this evening and tonight. Before the snow arrives there could be some patchy areas of drizzle. With temperatures below freezing for much of the night this could lead to isolated slick spots on roads and sidewalks. By early Thursday there could be 1″-3″ of wet snow on the ground.

On and off snow showers will continue through the day on Thursday with high temperatures in the low to middle 30s. Some of that snow could melt and compress on contact with this likely being a wet snow with mild temperatures during the day. There could be a little light rain that also mixes in with the snow on Friday with highs once again well into the 30s.

Snow will taper across the area by early Saturday with much of the region receiving around 4″-6″ during the next 48 to 60 hours. There could be some slightly higher totals north of Green Bay. Drier weather will then return Sunday and continue through much of next week.

Temperatures will be in the 30s most of next week which is well above the average for this time of the year in the middle 20s. Looking further ahead, the 8-14 day outlook from the CPC suggests much of the country will experience above verge temperatures into early February.