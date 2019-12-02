Snow moves out, quiet for much of the week

A large winter storm brought snowfall amounts from 1″ across the south to nearly a foot for areas across Door county and the UP of Michigan.

The storm system that brought snow to the area this weekend continues to move away from the area. This will allow skies to clear through the night as winds remain breezy out of the north into the early morning on Monday. Lows tonight will cool into the lower 20s.

We will see plenty of sunshine as we start the new work week. Highs will be a touch below average in the upper 20s to lower 30s. A few light snow showers are possible Monday night and early Tuesday. The rest of Tuesday will then be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Good news with this forecast is that there are no major storm systems anticipated over the next week. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds into the upcoming weekend with highs generally in the low to middle 30s.