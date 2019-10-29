Snow possible for some areas on Halloween

Much of the area measured anywhere from 1-4″ of snow that fell Monday night and Tuesday morning. The 1.2″ of snow that fell Monday night in Green Bay set a new daily record for October 28th. A total of 3.5″ of snow fell in Green Bay which now puts this month third on record for snowiest Octobers.

The snow is now well out of the area and our weather for tonight will be quiet with just a few passing clouds. Lows will cool into the middle 20s.

Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday as another storm system approaches from the south. We will be dry for a good portion of Wednesday, but by the evening and overnight snow showers will try to move into Northeast Wisconsin. Those snow showers could continue at times on Thursday before wrapping up by the late afternoon or early evening.

Snow chances for Thursday

The best chance for accumulating snow right now looks to be southeast of a line from Marinette to Shawano. Areas near Green Bay and south have a better chance for minor accumulations. There is still some uncertainty on the timing and placement of the accumulating snow so be sure to stay tuned to the forecast. Gusty north winds will develop on the back side of this storm system during the afternoon and evening Thursday.

Storm schedule

Multiple quick moving storm systems will move through Friday into early next week. This will bring more chances for a light wintry mix during this time. Temperatures will also remain well below average in the upper 30s and low 40s.