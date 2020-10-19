Snow possible in some spots tomorrow

Clouds from the evening will clear up slightly for the overnight hours. Tonight low temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

Tuesday will start off dry, but clouds will build giving way to afternoon and evening showers for most of Northeast Wisconsin. Areas north and west of the Fox Cities will likely see some snowfall at times. A winter weather advisory is in place until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sunshine returns Wednesday before temperatures heat up to close the week. Many areas get back into the 60s with some showers for Thursday and Friday.

