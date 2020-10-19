Snow possible in some spots tomorrow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clouds from the evening will clear up slightly for the overnight hours. Tonight low temperatures drop into the upper 20s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Tuesday will start off dry, but clouds will build giving way to afternoon and evening showers for most of Northeast Wisconsin. Areas north and west of the Fox Cities will likely see some snowfall at times. A winter weather advisory is in place until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Sunshine returns Wednesday before temperatures heat up to close the week. Many areas get back into the 60s with some showers for Thursday and Friday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Brillion dominates in Game of the Week against KLC

High School Sports Xtra: Xavier's Haen perseveres to win state title

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with WIAA Board of Control President Eric Russell

High School Football 10/16

The WIAA releases 2020 girls volleyball playoff brackets

Roncalli/Two Rivers clinch EWC boys soccer title, Xavier sweeps Shawano in boys soccer and girls volleyball

More Weather