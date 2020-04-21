Snow possible into Wednesday

Closings
Temps taking a plunge from yesterday as highs on Tuesday only get into the low 40s. It will look nice with mostly sunny skies, but a cool breeze will keep it chilly with a NW wind from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight brings clear skies in the evening and increasing clouds through the night. A warm front will be shifting through the state, and that boundary may set off a few snow showers late. Lows go down to 30 degrees.

That boundary plants itself over our part of the state tomorrow, so it will continue to be cool, plus there is a chance for more rain or snow showers. The high tomorrow stays in the low 40s.

Dry weather returns Thursday, but still plenty cloudy. The high gets to 45 degrees.

