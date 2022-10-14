The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A raw day Friday that will feel more like November instead of October! We’re watching an area of snow showers closely that is moving in from the northwest. As those showers reach our area, we could have a few spots experiencing snow, a mix, or just rain. Up to an inch of snow could gather on the grass far to the north. Temperatures will be in the middle 40s in the afternoon, cooler up north in the upper 30s!

Spots of showers will still hold on this evening, then partly cloudy skies are anticipated after that. Another chilly night ahead with a low of 31 degrees.

Saturday brings partially sunny skies and more cloud cover. A chance for rain or a light mix is possibly across the northern half of the area. Temps go up a bit to 51 for the high, but a chilly west wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour takes down the “feels-like” temps.

Cool weather at Lambeau on Sunday with the noon matchup with the Jets. Mostly cloudy and increasing chances for rain or late day snow showers. The high is 49 degrees.