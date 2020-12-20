Snow returns for the first day of Winter

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been a cloudy last few days, but sunshine will finally make a return for this Sunday. Highs will remain above average in the low to middle 30s with a southwest wind that kicks up at 10-15 mph with higher gusts around 20 mph at times.

Cloud cover will increase this evening and tonight as our next weather system moves in from the northwest. Light snow showers could already reach areas west of Hwy. 45 just after midnight. The rest of the area will remain dry through the night with lows in the 20s.

Light snow showers will overspread the area by Monday morning. This could lead to some slick roads for the morning commute. Light snow and rain showers will continue through the afternoon with a light accumulation for most of the area. The higher snowfall totals will be found mainly north of Green Bay where 1″-1.5″ of snow is possible.

Skies will remain on the cloudy side on Tuesday with highs in the middle 30s. There’s plenty of uncertainty with another system that arrives for the middle of the week. Right now, this storm looks to take a path which would bring warmer air into the state keeping precipitation type as rain early on. Some snow is possible Wednesday evening and night. Stay tuned for more updates!

By Christmas Eve very chilly air moves south into Wisconsin as highs will only be in the teens to 20s. Similar temperatures are expected Christmas Day with a partly sunny sky.