The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A snowstorm working through the Midwest Thursday will have the highest impact in southern Wisconsin, but there could be some in our area – especially the Fox Valley and over to the lakeshore getting 1 to 3″ of fluffy snow. Little, if any snow is expected across the north and in central Wisconsin. Temperatures will be in the middle and upper 20s with a chilly breeze developing. N/NE winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour, with gusts to 30 or 35 where the heavier snow falls.

Tonight, the snow and flurries will wrap up in the evening. It will be completely gone around 9 p.m. Skies will clear and the chilly breeze doesn’t end. The low is 12 degrees with overnight wind chills in the single digits.

Chilly in the morning Friday, but there will be lots of sunshine! The high is 27 degrees.

Increasing clouds as temperatures go up again this weekend. A bit breezy Saturday with a high of 40 degrees.

Partly sunny or mostly cloudy on Sunday with a high of 42 degrees. Some flurries or sprinkles may fall closer to the end of the day.