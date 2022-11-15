The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our first decent accumulating snow event expected now into Wednesday morning. Plan on diminishing road conditions as the day wears on. A snowfall of 1 to 3 inches is expected for most communities. East winds off the lake could contribute to lake enhancement which would bring lines of heavier snow showers, and a possibility of totals around 3 to 5 inches in select counties near Lake Michigan and the bay.

Tuesday brings snow showers or a wintry mix. The high is 36 degrees. E/NE winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, scattered snow showers and a low of 30 degrees. NE/N wind flow from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Lingering snow showers mainly in the morning Wednesday, then mostly cloudy and 36 degrees.