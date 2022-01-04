Snow showers arrive tonight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will turn more cloudy in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures just get over 30 degrees.

Tonight into Wednesday: Snow showers will get going west to east close to midnight for most of Northeast Wisconsin with a low-pressure system crossing our area. Some of those light snow showers could cause issues for the morning commute tomorrow. Late in the day, that snow chance will wrap up.

Overall, most of our viewing area will fall in the 1-3″ with a couple of spots north and west of the valley getting over 3″.

Rest of Week: Few flurries will still be possible on Thursday as temperatures once again start to cool. Friday will have the chill with highs in the low teens.