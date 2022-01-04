Snow showers arrive tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will turn more cloudy in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures just get over 30 degrees.

Tonight into Wednesday: Snow showers will get going west to east close to midnight for most of Northeast Wisconsin with a low-pressure system crossing our area. Some of those light snow showers could cause issues for the morning commute tomorrow. Late in the day, that snow chance will wrap up.

Overall, most of our viewing area will fall in the 1-3″ with a couple of spots north and west of the valley getting over 3″.

Rest of Week: Few flurries will still be possible on Thursday as temperatures once again start to cool. Friday will have the chill with highs in the low teens.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

St. Mary's Springs takes second, Notre Dame third at NDA Showcase

'Shawano Sundrop Shootout' highlights: Appleton East hangs on, West De Pere finishes strong

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly

Locker Room: Keys to the Game

Locker Room: Previewing Browns

More Weather