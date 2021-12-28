Snow showers arriving later today

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Clouds will continue to fill in through the morning hours ahead of our next system. Snow showers will first start south and move northward in the afternoon. Some mixing is possible along the lakeshore. The evening commute is looking messy with most of Northeast Wisconsin having snow by then. High temperatures just above 30 degrees.

Tonight into Wed AM: Light to moderate snow showers will start off Tuesday night. A wintry mix switchover then could happen in the early morning hours. Overall, the storm snow total is favoring center sections of Wisconsin. Most of Northeast Wisconsin will pick up 1-4″. The lakeshore will be on the lower end with mixed precipitation limiting totals.

This Week: Clouds increase for Wednesday throughout the day which could lead into a few snow showers south of highway 10 Wednesday night. Highs in the 20s through Friday. Northeast Wisconsin will have to monitor another snow chance on Saturday to open up the New Year.