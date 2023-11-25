The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

It was a grey day today with cloudy to overcast skies but we did remain dry. Highs today sat right around the freezing mark so still below average. Overnight we will start cloudy, with snow arriving areawide after midnight. Temperatures tonight will sit in the mid 20s.

Snow showers continue through much of the morning on Sunday as an area of low pressure arrives from the southwest. Snow should taper by the early afternoon, but we do have a cold front sliding in that could give us a flurry or two during the afternoon. Once its all set and done, I am expecting 1-2in, with some locations seeing upwards of 2 and half inches. Overnight look for clearing skies overnight but temperatures falling into the mid teens.

Monday looks Mostly sunny, but quiet breezy as NW wind 10-20 gusting up to 20mph ushers in high temperatures topping in the upper 20s! We stay in the upper 20s for Tuesday, but look for increasing clouds as a weak disturbance arrives bring some snow flurries into the Northwoods.