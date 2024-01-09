The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The heaviest of the snow has entered late this afternoon and will continue until about 6:00/7:00 p.m. this evening. This keeps us in a Winter Storm Warning for most areas through 6:00 a.m. tomorrow, as well as a Winter Weather Advisory for northern Oconto County and Langlade County through the same time frame.

The warmer temps today have melted and compressed snow that’s fallen, which has decreased overall snow depth. The warmer air, however, has made heavier, wetter flakes that have created a slush on the ground, making roads slick and slippery. Dangerous travel is expected through the rest of the evening as well as wind gusts staying in the mid-30s which will allow for more blowing snow.

As the system that brought us the clouds and snow today continues to move eastward, snow showers will taper overnight, and we remain cloudy on the backend of the system throughout the day tomorrow, but we are quiet. We will add roughly 1-3″ from tonight through the morning Wednesday.