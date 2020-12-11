Snow showers for some tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Cloudiness will continue into the overnight hours with low temperatures near 30. Snow showers will arrive in southern portions of the viewing area. A winter weather advisory will be in place midnight tonight to 6 pm Saturday for many counties in Northeast Wisconsin.

Snow showers will be likely tomorrow. The highest accumulations are likely going to occur southeast of Lake Winnebago. The Fox River Valley will be sitting close to the edge of snow line which could cause some areas to get 1-3 inches versus not much at all. Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph to go along with the potential snowfall.

Winds and skies will start to lighten up on Sunday. Some sunshine returns to the area with high temperatures in the lows 30s.

Chilly air then settles in to start off the week with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s.