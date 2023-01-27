The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A quick-hitting clipper heading our way Friday as snow showers will bring slippery conditions for morning drivers. Blowing snow is also expected as gusty winds around 30 or 35 miles per hour will accompany the falling flakes. Plan on shoveling between 0.5″ up to 2″ of accumulation. Chilly morning temps in the mid teens will be followed by an afternoon high of 32 degrees.

Breezy and cold conditions for your Friday night. Partly cloudy skies and a low of 11 degrees. Wind chills will be down in the single digits.

More snow will develop Saturday, especially the southern half of the area, with the most snow by Madison and Milwaukee. We could have a couple inches of accumulation south of Appleton – and less than an inch or just flurries north of Appleton. Cold afternoon highs around 17 degrees.

Sunday will be cold again and breezy. A mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 16 degrees.