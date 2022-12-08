The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies this evening will be replaced with cloud cover late tonight ahead of our next storm system. Lows will cool into the teens and 20s with light east winds.

Friday: A storm system will bring a swath of light snow showers for the southern half of Wisconsin. Accumulations of 1-3″ will be located mainly south of Hwy. 10, with lighter amounts north. Highs will again reach for the middle 30s.

Another round of light snow showers will move in on Saturday with accumulations around an inch possible. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies to wrap up the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. The first few days of next week will be quiet as clouds hold tough. A larger storm system will impact the Upper Midwest Wednesday and Thursday which could bring a mix of rain and snow to the state.