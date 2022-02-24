The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 AM Friday. Snowfall Thursday night and Friday morning will create slick travel conditions at time with 1-3″ for most areas and higher totals for those under the Winter Storm Warning.

Tonight: Light snow showers will overspread the area and bring light accumulations to most of the area. The highest snowfall totals which could be in the 3-6″ range will be seen closer to the lakeshore. Lows tonight will be in the teens for most areas.

Friday: Snow showers early in the day will taper and eventually lead to a clearing sky by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s with a wind turning out of the west.

A blustery southwest wind will get temperatures back into the 30s on Saturday with a lot of sunshine. Just a few more clouds are expected on Sunday with highs near 30. A few flurries will swing through early next week with another round of light snow on Wednesday. Highs next week are expected to be near average in the low to middle 30s.