Snow showers now through Saturday

From Storm Team 5…

A pleasant snowfall greets out out the door today with the combination of light winds and scattered showers. The issue is how the snow will affect the roads as continuous slippery stretches can be anticipated from today into Saturday.

Thursday will bring scattered snow showers that will be off/on during the day. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 30s, just above freezing. That may impact precipitation type a bit as some snow may melt to create drizzle or sleet. Snow will not add up very quickly given the rate it’s falling.

Tonight, additional scattered snow showers or a mix will roll in. Temps stay consistent in the upper 20s and low 30s.

SNOW ACCUMULATION Thursday into Friday morning: 1″ to 3″ of snow is expected for the first 24 hours of this event.

Light snow will add up to 1″ to 3″ in the next 24 hours.

As this same system churns to our south and wraps moisture into Wisconsin, we will continue to see off/on snow showers or rain Friday into Saturday, and thus additional light snow accumulation. High temperatures both days are anticipated to be above freezing in the mid 30s which will give us a chance for some of that snow to mix to rain, especially by the lake.

TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATION from Thursday into Saturday: 4″ to 6″ of snow will be the potential for most communities, while a few pockets of over a half a foot are possible. The best chance for more than 6″ will be up north.