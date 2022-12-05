The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Weak energy moving in from Minnesota and Iowa this morning will cross over our southern counties today to produce snow showers or a mix Monday. Dusting to an inch of snow expected for those southern-most communities. The rest of the area will see clouds and maybe some non-accumulating flurries. Highs in the mid and upper 30s.

Showers will depart in the evening where it develops, leaving partly cloudy skies for the rest of the night. The low is chillier at 21 degrees.

Rinse and repeat forecast for Tuesday. Mostly cloudy with light snow showers or a mix for the southern half of the area. The high is 37 degrees.