The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: After a busy day of weather on Saturday, our weather today will be calmer as a storm system exits the region. We’ll continue to have a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures near 40 early in the day. Temperatures will likely cool through the afternoon.

Tonight: Skies will be cloudy with a chance for light snow after midnight. The snow will favor areas mainly south of Hwy. 29. Light accumulations will be possible by early Monday.

Snow showers will wrap up early Monday with highs in the middle 30s. Tuesday and Wednesday look quiet as more sunshine makes an appearance. Light snow showers will make a return Thursday and Friday with temperatures cooling back into the middle 20s late in the week.