Snow showers Thursday, then a rainy mix before Christmas

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few hours of clear skies will give way to increasing clouds after midnight. Most of us will remain dry as lows cool into the teens. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy skies will take us through the day as some light snow showers push through. Some minor accumulations could lead to slick roads especially during the afternoon. Look for highs to be in the low to middle 30s.

Mild air moves in from the south Christmas Eve day with highs reaching for the lower 40s with some spotty rain showers. Clouds will hang tough Christmas Day with highs in the middle 30s. A spotty rain or snow shower will be possible, but this should not be a major system. We’ll have more sun on Sunday with a few more chances for snow early next week.