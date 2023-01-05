The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Watch out for some slippery spots this morning from the snow that developed last night. We will continue to see periods of snow showers or flurries Thursday into into evening. Accumulations will be around an inch or less in most communities. Light north winds and a high of 34 degrees.

Tonight, light snow or flurries until midnight, then mostly cloudy the rest of the night. The low is 22 degrees.

Tomorrow will show some sun again, but a few clouds will still be locked in place. The high is 28 degrees.

Saturday looks very nice! Mostly sunny and 31 degrees.

Another great day for the Packers game on Sunday. Partly cloudy with an afternoon high of 33 degrees for tailgating. Temps will be around 25 degrees with light southwest winds for the time the game starts at night!