The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Snow showers on going from Sunday night will bring some accumulation Monday morning. Roads are reported slippery roughly from Green Bay and communities to the south where there could be an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow that comes down through the morning. After noon, the accumulating snow will work away and leave mostly cloudy skies, possibly another additional non-accumulating flurry. Expect highs in the low to mid 30s. NNW winds from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight will be quiet with partly cloudy skies and a low of 20 degrees.

Tomorrow features more sunshine come out. It will be a bit breezy through with a high on either side of 40 degrees. At night, a cold front will swing through and bring some brief flurries or sprinkles.