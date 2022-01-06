Snow showers wrap up Thursday night, quiet pattern settles in

Tonight: Flurries and light snow showers will gradually taper as skies turn partly cloudy. It’ll be a cold night with lows in the single digits above and below zero. Wind chill values late tonight will range from -5 to -20 degrees.

Friday: A cold start to the morning will not get much better during the afternoon as highs shoot for the low and middle teens. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

A weak system will bring an increase in clouds and a few flurries to the area on Saturday with temperatures in the upper 20s. We’ll drop to near 20 Sunday afternoon with lots of sunshine. Very cold air will take us into early next week with temperatures in the lower single digits on Monday then improving to the middle teens by Tuesday. Highs will then return above average for the middle parts of next week.

