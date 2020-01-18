Snow snarls travel into Saturday, strong winds follow

Treacherous travel conditions will be with us through Saturday morning as one of the biggest snow events of the season moves through.

Storm Schedule

Factor in the heavy snow and winds and you get drifting of snow and visibility issues. Bottom line, don’t travel if you don’t have to.

Forecast amounts as of 10 pm Friday

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 pm Saturday.

There is also a Lakeshore flood advisory in effect for the counties as strong onshore winds will help to whip some big waves.

A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect for Sheboygan, Manitowoc, Kewaunee, and Door county

The winds will ease back for a time Saturday morning, then kick up strong out of the west with gusts to 35 mph…causing more blowing and drifting snow.

Quieter, albeit colder weather arrives Sunday and into early next week!

Have a great and safe weekend!