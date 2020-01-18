Snow snarls travel into Saturday, strong winds follow

Treacherous travel conditions will be with us through Saturday morning as one of the biggest snow events of the season moves through.
Factor in the heavy snow and winds and you get drifting of snow and visibility issues. Bottom line, don’t travel if you don’t have to.
There is also a Lakeshore flood advisory in effect for the counties as strong onshore winds will help to whip some big waves.
The winds will ease back for a time Saturday morning, then kick up strong out of the west with gusts to 35 mph…causing more blowing and drifting snow.
Quieter, albeit colder weather arrives Sunday and into early next week!
Have a great and safe weekend!