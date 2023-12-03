The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a snowy and messy start to this Sunday! An area of low pressure off to our west has provided another day with cloud cover and is the reason we are seeing the snow and mixed showers coming down now. This keeps many of our areas in a Winter Weather Advisory from now until 3pm this afternoon:

Expect snow to continue making the switch to rain or a mix as temps continue to warmup through today, and expect any accumulation to melt with the mild afternoon temps. Roads will stay slick and visibility will stay reduced the rest of this morning.

By the late afternoon/early evening, temps will return to near the freezing mark, putting us in a period of freezing/refreezing, so any precip left will go back and forth between slush and ice, so road conditions stay slick and dangerous through tonight.

If you’re heading to Lambeau today, here’s what to expect:

Showers should taper after 8pm and we’ll be mostly cloudy and dry through tonight.