Winter Weather Advisory & Warning



The winter weather advisory includes Green Bay and the Fox Valley. The warning includes Marinette among other counties. Both expire at 6 PM.

Snow Chances Friday late



Most snow will be past us by dinner time tonight. Cloudy through Friday. Snow chances late Friday. Most likely less than an inch for the Fox Valley.

Sunday sunny but cold.

Your 7 Day Planner





A cold work week ahead next week.