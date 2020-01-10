Snow totals backing off a bit for the weekend

New info from Storm Team 5…

As of 7am, a WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

CALM BEFORE THE STORM for Friday as winds back off and a few rays of sun break through the clouds. Highs for the afternoon reach the mid 30s.

Tonight will bring ROUND 1 of the snow as showers develop through the late evening. This first batch will bring a general 1 to 3″ of snowfall, favoring communities south of Green Bay, and over to Lake Michigan. Lesser totals up north. Low temps drop into the 20s.

That snow tonight drops south before Saturday morning. Most of the day Saturday will be spent under clouds. As more moisture pushes north later in the day, ROUND 2 of snow will begin for the late afternoon and evening. Blustery winds can be expected out of the NE from 20 to 40 miles per hour!

FORECAST CHANGES: Computer models are indicating changes for Saturday – favoring less snow than originally anticipated. This system appears to be trending south, and that will likely drop snow totals a bit.

Here are the latest snow totals for the weekend: