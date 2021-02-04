Snow will taper Thursday night, wind and cold for Friday

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most of the area through the morning hours on Friday. Additional snowfall along with blowing and drifting snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions.

Light to moderate snow will come to an end late tonight with most of the region receiving 3-7 inches of accumulation. As this storm system moves away from Wisconsin, we’ll have a northwest wind increase at 15-30 mph. This will bring in much colder air to northeast Wisconsin along with lead to some blowing and drifting snow late tonight and into Friday.

Wind chill values early Friday will be in the single digits to teens below zero. They’ll likely remain below zero for most of the day as highs only warm into the lower teens with blustery west winds.





A stretch of quiet, but very cold weather will settle in this weekend and continue through all of next week. Highs the next several days will be in the single digits with lows well below zero. Wind chills Sunday and Monday morning could be in the -20° to -30° range.