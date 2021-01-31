Snow will warp up Sunday afternoon, more snow chances this week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory continue into the afternoon hours Sunday for areas south of Green Bay where snow will make for slick and snow covered roads at times.

Snow showers will continue this morning and early afternoon across the entire area. Additional accumulations will be light for most locations, but for those down I-43 especially south of Kewaunee could see another 1″-2″ of snow by this afternoon on top of what you have received already. Highs today will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with a blustery northeast breeze.

Be sure to stay up to date on the latest road conditions on our website or the Storm Team 5 Weather App.

Flurries will be possible well to the north tonight. Otherwise, skies will be cloudy with lows in the upper teens to around 20 degrees with a north wind.

The new work week start out nice with the return of some sunshine. Highs will be above average by a few degrees as well in the lower 30s. We’ll have a similar forecast into Tuesday for Groundhog Day! Clouds then build back into the area for Wednesday ahead of our next system that will bring with it a chance for a rain and snow mix and highs bump into the middle 30s.

Cooler air filters in for Friday which will drop temperatures below average to wrap up the week. Skies turn cloudy on Saturday with highs only in the teens. We’ll be watching for another system that could impact the western Great Lakes late next weekend. Stay tuned!