The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our storm system has moved further east and is now sitting over Michigan. We are still seeing lighter snow showers on the back end of this system.

We remain in a Winter Storm Warning now through 10 a.m.:

We also remain in a Winter Weather Advisory now through 10am as well.

Road conditions this morning are very poor and are not looking to get too much better. We will have temps below freezing for the entire day, so dangerous road conditions remain with the chance for everything to freeze.

Snow showers will continue until that 10 a.m. hour today, primarily in Green Bay and the Southeast. Within that time frame, I think we will accumulate another tenth to a half of an inch.

Visibility will stay reduced in the areas still seeing snowfall this morning, but into this afternoon, wind gusts could reach between 20-30 mph, so minor blowing/drifting snowfall will remain a factor into this afternoon, and could further reduce visibility.

After the 10 a.m. hour, we could see a chance for a passing flurry, but overall we will turn to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of today.

After the evening hours, we will see decreasing cloud cover into tonight before mostly sunny skies are on the way in for your Tuesday.