The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go from now until 6pm tonight for southern counties and until 9pm tonight for northern counties.

Roads are not in good shape as Tuesday begins as wintry precipitation has brought on widespread slippery roads with ice and snow.

Another blustery and cold day. Light and spotty precipitation of flurries and drizzle out there to start. Another push of heavier precipitation will move from south to north starting around 10am and continuing through the afternoon. This will feature more sleet, freezing rain, and snow! Plan on very difficult afternoon travel as a result. More snow accumulation gathers up north than compared to southern spots where there will be more sleet.

Snow or a snowy mix will come to a close this evening, ending down south first around 6pm and up north around 9pm. The rest of the night will be breezy and cold again with a low of 8 degrees. Wind chills will drop below zero again.

The sun will pop out tomorrow and mix with clouds. Plus after the morning, the wind will begin to calm down. The high returns to the lower 20s.