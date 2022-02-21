The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until Tuesday evening for all of northeast Wisconsin. A combination of snow, sleet, and freezing drizzle will lead to slick road conditions.

Tonight: Messy wintry weather will take us through the evening and overnight hours. Snow will likely fall north and west of Green Bay tonight, with sleet or freezing drizzle for the rest of the area. This will lead to slick road conditions during this time. Lows will cool into the teens with a blustery northeast wind.

Tuesday: A brief lull in the steady precipitation is likely early Tuesday before another round of a wintry mix and snow moves in from the southwest. This will lead to more slick road conditions. Sleet and freezing drizzle for the Fox Valley and lakeshore will transition over to snow during the afternoon. Northwest of Green Bay, all snow is expected with several inches of snow accumulation possible.

Snow will taper Tuesday night and lead to clearing skies on Wednesday. Another storm system passing to our south will bring a chance for light snow to parts of Wisconsin late in the day Thursday. Friday ends with some quiet weather and highs in the lower 20s. We’ll have temperatures near average to start the weekend before another round of chilly air returns for Sunday.