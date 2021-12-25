Snowy mix arrives Sunday night

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A few flurries are still possible north of highway 64 before midnight. Partly cloudy skies for everyone else with low temperatures right around 20 degrees.

Tomorrow: Sunshine to start off the day, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day. High temperatures will get into the low 30s.

Sunday night into Monday AM: A low-pressure system will start with snow showers for Northeast Wisconsin starting Sunday night. The heaviest snow will fall in the early morning hours on Monday. A rain/snow dividing line will then form south and gradually move northward through the morning commute. This change over to rain could happen in Green Bay and the Fox Valley which will limit totals.

In the early afternoon, all the precipitation will exit our area. The highest snow amounts will be northern portions of Wisconsin which will remain mostly snow. Overall, a lot to determine with this system, especially when it comes to the rain/snow line.