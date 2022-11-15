The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

This first accumulating snow will linger into tonight. We are looking at another wintry mix from a low pressure system to our southeast to come through later this evening right off Lake Michigan towards Sheboygan and Manitowoc. Temperatures will drop tonight down to below freezing, so icy conditions could continue become a factor tomorrow morning.

This wintry mix will last into tomorrow morning, and then clear out by the afternoon hours tomorrow, with the exception of Door County. Precip totals are looking to be around roughly 1.5″ inches across the Fox Cities, 2.5-3″ lakeside, and 3 inches or greater up north.

A cold front will sweep through tomorrow night into Thursday dropping temperatures into the 20s as we continue into this weekend.