Snowy mix for many on Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

On the 3 year anniversary of the historic April Blizzard from 2018 (24 inches of snow fell in two days) — there are snow showers out there to start Wednesday! A little slushy accumulation on grassy surfaces from that morning snow is possible. That batch of showers will not last long as it will try to exit through the morning, leaving cloudy skies and only a few stray showers especially for northern sections in the afternoon. Highs will be seasonably cool in the middle 40s.

By this evening and overnight, more spotty showers will form and move from north to south. At this point it will mostly be rain, but a few snowflakes mixing in is possible. The overnight low is 36 degrees.

Tomorrow will be nicer, but windier than today. Partly sunny skies and a high in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

